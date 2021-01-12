NMSP search for missing mother and daughter

New Mexico

Angelique Romero and Lorenza Romero (courtesy NMSP)

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are asking for the public’s help locating Angelique Romero and Lorenza Romero. Police say Lorenza is the biological mother of Angelique and both were last seen on January 11, 2021, around 8:30 a.m. at Long View Drive in White Rock, New Mexico.

Angelique is seven-years-old, is four-feet-five-inches tall, weighs 60 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing brown spandex leggings and a light lilac colored jacket.

Lorenza is 37-years-old, is five-feet-three-inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. Lorenza has tattoos on her right hand, right calf, left arm, and her back. It is unknown what she was last seen wearing.

NMSP say the whereabouts of Angelique and Lorenza are unknown and Angelique is believed to be in danger if she is not located. Anyone with information is asked to call the New Mexico State Police in Espanola at 505-425-6771 or dial 911.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved.

