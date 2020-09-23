NMSP search for missing Española teen

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police is asking for the public’s help locating 15-year-old Adrian Miguel Dominovich. Dominovich was last seen on September 21, 2020, around 2 p.m. at the Allsup’s store located at 4444 North Riverside Drive in Española.

Police believe he is on foot and was last seen wearing gray jogger pants and a baseball cap. Dominovich has braces on his teeth, wears earrings, and has a tattoo on his right arm of a triangle with an all-seeing eye in the middle.

Dominovich is five-feet, eight-inches tall, weighs 110-pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair. Adrian Miguel Dominovich is believed to be in danger if not located. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dominovich is asked to call New Mexico State Police in Española at 505-753-2277 option 1 or dial 911.

