NMSP search for missing endangered juvenile from Española

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are asking for the public’s help locating 15-year-old Alayna Romero.

NMSP report Alayna is five-feet tall is 110 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at 8:50 p.m. walking west on Paseo De Onate in Española.

Police say Alayna was last seen wearing dark clothes and was carrying a black backpack. She also has a surgical scar on her chest.

NMSP has issued a Missing Endangered Juvenile Advisory for Alayna Romero and she is considered to be in danger if she is not located. If you have any information, you are asked to call New Mexico State Police at 505-425-6771 or dial 911.

