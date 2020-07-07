NMSP search for missing Albuquerque man last seen June 30

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police need the public’s assistance in locating Christopher Trujillo of Albuquerque.

Trujillo, 42, was last seen June 30, 2020, leaving St. Vincent Hospital in Santa Fe on foot. Trujillo is described as 5’7” tall, weighing 165 lbs., with Hazel eyes and black hair. NMSP says he has family in Española but it is unknown where he might be or what clothing he was wearing.

NMSP says if you know the whereabouts of Christopher Trujillo to contact the police at 505-425-6771 option 0.