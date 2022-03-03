SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The search is still on for the carjacker who caused the deadly crash on I-25, heading in the wrong direction, killing Santa Fe Police Officer Robert Duran and an innocent bystander. That innocent man was retired Las Vegas New Mexico firefighter Frank Lovato.

Santa Fe residents are still on edge as the suspect is still at large. Some are worried for their neighbors who may not be able to care for themselves. “I cannot even put it into words it is just absolutely terrible, especially in our neighborhood I would hate for something to happen to them,” said Dan Daress who lives in the apartments where the chase began.

State police are handling the investigation looking all over the city for the suspect. The chase began Wednesday at around 11 a.m. when the suspect carjacked a woman near Saint Francis and I-25 then led police on a wrong way chase up and down the interstate.

During the chase, a crash took place killing officer Duran and the retired firefighter Frank Lovato, though details on how that happened are limited. The woman police say who was the victim of the kidnapping did escape the car after the chase and was taken to the hospital. She has since been released.

The people of Santa Fe are still wary about the suspect being at large but say their main thoughts are with the families of officer Duran and firefighter Lovato.

Police did take someone into questioning Wednesday night but said he was not the suspect they were looking for. At this time police aren’t saying where they are looking or if they have any leads. The family of officer Duran has set up a Go Fund Me page.