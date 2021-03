[1] Heavy snow and strong winds Wednesday morning A strong winter storm is moving through New Mexico this morning, bringing heavy snowfall and strong winds across parts of the state. Heavy snow is falling across parts of New Mexico, bringing dangerous driving conditions for some. Strong winds have moved into Albuquerque, where wind gusts over 60 mph have been recorded. This easterly wind is developing a snow hole, keeping Albuquerque mostly free of snow. There is some blowing snow in the Heights and Foothills.

[2] Former Albuquerque classmate remembers slain Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley The death of police officer Eric Talley in the Boulder, Colorado shooting hits close to home for some New Mexicans. Talley grew up in Albuquerque, going to Whittier Elementary, Wilson Middle School, and then graduated from Highland High School in 1988. Talley's classmate, Kerry O'Bryant says he wants his friend to be remembered as someone who was truly loved by the people who knew him Talley's former classmates started a GoFundMe to help raise money for his family.