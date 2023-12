NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police is reminding tractor truck drivers to keep to the right lane. A law passed in July made it illegal for commercial trucks to drive in the left lane except under provisions outlined in the bill.

Truckers who fail to obey can face a fine of $250 for the first and second offenses. The third offense can result in a $500 fine. NMSP said they’re continuing to place signs across roadways reminding truckers of the law.