NMSP releases video on what led up to fatal shooting of Officer Darian Jarrott

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New details have been released about what led up to the murder of New Mexico State Police Officer Darian Jarrott. NMSP released lapel and dashcam video Friday showing what happened. KRQE News 13 is only showing a small portion of the video.

A screenshot shows 39-year-old Omar Cueva pointing an AR-15 rifle at Officer Jarrott on I-10, just east of Deming in early February. You can hear Officer Jarrott tell Cueva he pulled him over because the tint on his window was too dark.

You can also hear Officer Jarrott ask if he could take Cueva’s gun for his safety. Cueva gets out of the truck and shoots the officer several times within just five minutes of being pulled over. You can then see homeland security officers rush in within a minute to help Officer Jarrott. Cueva fled; He was later killed in a shoot-out with police.