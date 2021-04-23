NMSP releases video of chase with man who murdered Ofc. Darian Jarrott

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police released video, from early February, showing a swarm of law enforcement officers take down the man who murdered New Mexico State Police Officer Darian Jarrott.
Video taken above I-10 in Las Cruces shows the moment a Las Cruces police officer performs a pit maneuver to finally get Omar Felix Cueva to stop, following a 40-mile chase that started near Deming. There, Cueva got out of the car, then shot and killed Officer Darian Jarrott during a traffic stop before taking off.
In Las Cruces, the video appears to show Cueva try to use that same tactic again. He gets out of his truck and walks right up to the driver’s side of a Las Cruces police officer’s cruiser and starts shooting. That officer was hit but he did survive and this time, Cueva was hit too. Cueva goes down and is quickly put in handcuffs. Cueva did die on the scene.
This is a developing story.