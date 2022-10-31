SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police is investigating a shooting involving Silver City Police Department officers. They say it happened Thursday, October 27, on the 2600 block of Yucca St.

NMSP says around 3 p.m. officers with the Silver City Police Department were trying to serve a warrant on 32-year-old Trevor Franco who was wanted for burglary. They say when officers approached Franco he ran inside his house. After a search warrant was obtained officers entered the house and found Franco holding a knife to his girlfriends neck. NMSP says during this incident, an officer with Silver City police fired his gun and injured Franco. He was taken to an El Paso hospital and his condition is unknown.

Franco faces multiple charges and will be booked once released from the hospital. NMSP is currently investigating the incident.