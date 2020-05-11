Live Now
NMSP release new details related to officer-involved shooting last month

New Mexico

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – State Police have released more details related to a deadly officer-involved shooting near Los Lunas last month.

State Police officer Miguel Gaytan was assisting the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office in an unrelated case when a vehicle was seen driving erratically. When he tried to stop it, police say the driver took off prompting a chase. The vehicle eventually hit a fence and Ruben and Alonzo Deleon got out.

State Police say they began to act aggressively toward Officer Gaytan who fired his taser hitting Ruben. Police say when the officer attempted to arrest Ruben, Alonzo reached into his pocket. That’s when the officer retreated to the back of his patrol car.

According to police, the two continued to lunge at the officer and he fired his pistol hitting both. Ruben Deleon was pronounced dead at the scene. Alonzo Deleon was transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital before being booked into the Valencia County Detention Center.

