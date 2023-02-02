EDDY COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – More information has been released in relation to two buses that crashed in Chaves County earlier this week. State police say an old school bus was towing the other early Tuesday morning when they hit an icy stretch of Highway 285 and slid off the road.

Investigators said the buses were not associated with any schools and they did not have license plates or other markings. The driver fled the scene. State police are still investigating who owns the buses.