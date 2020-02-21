Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

NMSP release details about fatal crash on Roswell Relief Route

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Roswell man was killed in a crash west of town. It happened around 5 p.m. Thursday at the Roswell Relief Route and McGaffey.

New Mexico State Police say 56-year-old David Thurman was traveling east when he ran a stop sign and was hit by a jeep. Thurman died on the scene.

The driver of the jeep, a 19-year-old female of Capitan, New Mexico, sustained minor injuries.

NMSP believes alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the crash and seatbelts appear to not have been used properly.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Friday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞