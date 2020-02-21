NMSP release details about fatal crash on Roswell Relief Route

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Roswell man was killed in a crash west of town. It happened around 5 p.m. Thursday at the Roswell Relief Route and McGaffey.

New Mexico State Police say 56-year-old David Thurman was traveling east when he ran a stop sign and was hit by a jeep. Thurman died on the scene.

The driver of the jeep, a 19-year-old female of Capitan, New Mexico, sustained minor injuries.

NMSP believes alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the crash and seatbelts appear to not have been used properly.