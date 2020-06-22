NMSP recover body of male from Elephant Butte

ELEPHANT BUTTE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have located the body of an individual who reportedly drowned at Elephant Butte on June 14, 2020. NMSP report that around 4:29 p.m. they received a call in regards to a drowning at Elephant Butte.

Police say a 27-year-old Albuquerque man jumped into the lake from a boat and was not able to get back into the boat. The NMSP Dive Team responded to the scene to search for the individual.

On June 21, 2020, police say the body was located around 3:16 p.m. The Office of the Medical Investigator arrived and the scene and pronounced the individual as deceased. NMSP has identified the victim as 27-year-old James Adrian Andrade of Albuquerque.

