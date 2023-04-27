NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are planning on holding more sobriety checkpoints in May. They say they will be ramping up their efforts in all counties statewide in May.
You will notice more sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols. On top of looking for drunk drivers, they’re also doing registration, insurance, and driver’s license checks. It’s part of their effort to end drunk driving deaths in the state.