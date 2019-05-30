NMSP provide updates in Angel Fire officer-involved shooting

New Mexico State Police have released additional information regarding an officer-involved shooting that involved the Angel Fire Police Department.

NMSP report that on May 5, 2019, Officer Mark Fitch of the Angel Fire Police Dept. responded to a structure fire at Mountain Lake Terrace where he encountered George Herrera. According to authorities, Herrera was armed with a knife as he began to walk towards Officer Fitch.

State Police say that despite being asked by the officer to put down the knife, Herrera continued to walk towards Officer Fitch who then fired his weapon once, fatally striking Herrera.

Herrera was being transported by ambulance to the Angel Fire Airport to intercept with an air ambulance when he died. The fire at the residence was extinguished and upon investigation into the blaze the body of Diane Herrera, George Herrera’s wife was discovered.

The cause of Diane Herrera’s death is still being determined by the Office of the Medical Investigator. State Police say they are working with the State Fire Marshal’s Office to determine the cause of the fire.

There is no other information available at this time.

