NMSP provide update on officer-involved shooting in Deming

DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) – More information has been released on a police chase that turned into a deadly officer-involved shooting. The incident took place on February 22, 2020, around 4:15 p.m. when New Mexico State Police officers and deputies with the Luna County Sheriff’s Office deputies who were attempting to find 36-year-old Rodrigo Aguirre.

NMSP reports that around 2:21 p.m. officers with the Deming Police Department arrived at a Deming residence after receiving reports of a suspicious person who tried to force themself into the home. The suspect was identified as Aguirre who fled the area in a red minivan.

According to police, Aguirre then led officers on a pursuit through the town. Shortly after, LCSO deputies attempted to perform a traffic stop but Aguirre allegedly refused to end the chase and continued to evade authorities.

As an LCSO deputy pursued Aguirre onto San Joaquin Road, Aguirre’s vehicle became centered on a berm. NMSP says Aguirre then exited the vehicle armed with a shotgun and fired two rounds at the deputy which struck the deputy’s police unit.

As the deputy drove to safety, the suspect continued to fire additional rounds at him. NMSP report they arrived at the scene with United States Border Patrol to search for Aguirre who was hiding in a bush between San Joaquin Road and a service road.

Police say NMSP Officer Daniel Soliz arrived at the scene and spotted Aguirre, ordering him to drop his weapon. Aguirre allegedly refused to comply when Officer Soliz fired two shots striking Aguirre.

Although he was treated for his injuries, Aguirre died at the scene. Officer Soliz who has worked for NMSP for about 10 years, was placed on standard administrative leave.

