NMSP provide details on officer-involved shooting in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE)- Additional information has been released regarding an officer-involved shooting that took place in Clovis earlier this month.

New Mexico State Police say their Investigation Bureau was contacted to investigate a shooting involving the Clovis Police Department on July 6, 2019. NMSP say that when CPD officers arrived at a residence on Wallace Street they encountered a man who was yelling at officers from inside the home.

CPD officers say the man, identified as 42-year-old Damon Smith, was heard yelling obscenities as officers gave him verbal commands to exit the room from an open doorway. It was then that Smith allegedly came out of the room with what appeared to be a shotgun, brandishing it at officers.

NMSP say CPD officer Jesus Sarabia discharged his weapon towards Smith who was not struck or injured. Officers then retreated and waited for CPD SWAT to arrive.

Upon SWAT’s arrival, negotiations continued and Smith eventually exited the front of the residence and shut the front gate leading to the front of the home. Police say that as Smith tried to reenter the house, officers used a Taser to take him into custody.

A 12-gauge shotgun, believed to be the one brandished at officers, was discovered inside the home. Several other unidentified weapons were found inside Smith’s residence.

Smith was booked into the Curry County Detention Center and has been charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, aggravated assault on a household member, and resisting, evading or obstructing a peace officer.