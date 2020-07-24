NMSP provide details on Deming Police officer-involved shooting

DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have provided additional information on a Deming Police Department officer-involved shooting that happened on July 14, 2020. NMSP report that Deming police responded to a domestic disturbance on Maple Street around 9 a.m.

According to authorities, 28-year-old Julio Jaramillo left his home on Maple Street and was walking south on South Grand Avenue where he encountered a man outside talking on a phone. Jaramillo allegedly asked to borrow the man’s phone and displayed a pistol.

NMSP state the man gave Jaramillo the phone and Jaramillo then started walking toward Amigo’s Mexican Food Inc. on East Poplar Street. Deming Police Officers Lee Cook, Ashley Standridge, Britney Valdez, and Robert Chavez arrived at the scene and police say Jaramillo then hid between two freight trucks at Amigo’s Mexican Food Inc.

The officers told NMSP investigators that they had set up a perimeters and immediately gave Jaramillo commands to drop the weapon. Police say Jaramillo, who was hiding behind a warehouse building, came out from behind the building and started walking toward the officers before he lifted his gun and started shooting.

Two of the officers stated the felt bullets go right by them. The officers then returned fire, striking Jaramillo.

NMSP reports Jaramillo was treated by officers at the scene until emergency medical personnel arrived. He was then transported to Mimbres Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The officers and other victims were not injured. The NMSP Crime Scene Team found a Taurus 9mm pistol at the scene.

NMSP states many details of the incident are still under investigation. Following the completion of the investigation, the case will be given to the district attorney’s office to be reviewed. Officer Cook has been employed with the Deming Police Department for eight years, Officer Standridge has been with the department for eight and a half years, Officer Valdez for eight years, and Officer Chavez for 15 years.

