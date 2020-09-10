NMSP participate in CARES operation over Labor Day weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police participated in the Combined Accident Reduction Effort operation during the Labor Day holiday across all roadways within the state. NMSP says the goal of the operation is to increase motorist safety and reduce the number of crashes.

According to a news release, because of the increased volume of traffic during the holiday, NMSP increased patrol presence during the operation on roadways throughout all State Police districts on the busiest travel days of the Labor Day weekend.

NMSP says the operation resulted in over 1,500 traffic citations (55 citations were for lack of seat belt usage) and arresting 15 drunk drivers statewide. Officers handled a total of 40 crashes, with three being fatal, and made seven arrests due to drug-related crimes. The Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Bureau issued approximately 40 commercial vehicle citations and conducted over 280 commercial vehicle inspections.

NMSP says officers will continue holiday travel operations throughout the upcoming winter season.