NMSP: One dead in single-vehicle crash in Torrance County

TORRANCE COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE)- New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal crash that took place Sunday, north of Corona.

NMSP report that an initial investigation shows that around 6:15 p.m. a 2005 Ford F-250 was traveling north on U.S. 54when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled. The 48-year-old male driver from Melrose, New Mexico was transported to an Albuquerque hospital where his condition remains unknown.

The 77-year-old passenger in the vehicle, Enid Miller of Carrizozo, was ejected during the crash and fatally injured. The Office of Medical Investigator pronounced her dead at the scene.

NMSP say alcohol is suspected of being a contributing factor to the crash and that seatbelts were not utilized properly. NMSP has not identified the driver of the vehicle at this time.

The crash is currently under investigation.