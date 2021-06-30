NMSP: One believed to be dead after flooding in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police say one person is believed to be dead after driving their vehicle into floodwaters on a closed road in Carlsbad Tuesday night. New Mexico State Police report the vehicle drove through the intersection of Boyd Drive and Radio Blvd and was sept away from flowing floodwaters.

The victim’s identity remains unknown. At this time, officers and Carlsbad Fire and Rescue personnel are on scene, but they are unable to get to the vehicle because of dangerous flowing flood water. NMSP dive team has been activated and is also on standby in the area waiting for waters to recede so they can get to the vehicle.

The death comes as evacuations took place in Eddy County Tuesday night following flooding from heavy rains in the area. Eddy County Fire & Rescue reported that about 30 people in the Standpipe area and individuals in the area of Bataan Recreation Area were evacuated and asked to go to the Joe Stanley Elementary School where food and water was provided.

Eddy County officials reported multiple road closures and urged residents to follow all traffic barricades and directions. The National Weather Service has extended a Flood Warning through Wednesday night for Dark Canyon Draw at Dark Canyon Carlsbad affecting Eddy County and for the Pecos River including Dark Canyon, Dark Canyon Carlsbad. Minor flooding is expected.

Following flooding and damage from Memorial Day storms, NMSP reported that 47-year-old Heather Garrett died after her vehicle was caught in floodwaters on Sunday, May 30 in Lincoln County. Garrett was an Army veteran who did three tours in Iraq and served as a combat medic.