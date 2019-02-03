NMSP officers released from hospital after being struck by driver

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) - Two New Mexico State Police officers were hit while investigating a crash Saturday night.

The incident occurred on U.S. 70 just outside of Las Cruces. Both officers were treated for non-life threatening injuries and have since been treated and released from the hospital.

The driver that struck the officers was identified as 70-year-old Susan Ware from Cloudcroft. Ware has been cited for careless driving, however, authorities say more charges could be pending an investigation.

The identities of the officers remain unknown at this time.