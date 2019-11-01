NMSP: Officer, suspect injured in officer-involved shooting

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE)- New Mexico State Police are reporting that an officer and a suspect have been injured following an officer-involved shooting on Friday west of Alamogordo near Holloman Air Force Base.

According to the Alamogordo Police Department, officers responded to an incident involving a suspect and NMSP on Highway 70 just after 7 a.m. The suspect will be transported to receive medical treatment and the officer-involved is in stable condition according to APD.

According to a NMSP tweet, both the officer and suspect have been transported from the scene with unknown injuries. US 70 eastbound is currently closed at mile marker 209.

Emergency personnel are now working to move traffic on Highway 70. This investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.

