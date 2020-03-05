NMSP officer sings to elementary school students

Live Now
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico students got quite the treat when they were visited by a New Mexico State Police Officer.

Officer Cynthia Perea visited Jornada Elementary School in Las Cruces during Read Across America Day. Students were in for a surprise when the officer started to sing.

Perea who is from Las Cruces has been singing her whole life. In high school, she made it to the second round of American Idol.

Students eventually joined her in singing “How Far I’ll Go” from the movie Moana.

