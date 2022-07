NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office according to a tweet sent by NMSP. Officials say the incident took place south of Las Vegas, New Mexico on US 84.

Police say the deputy involved is not injured. They say the suspect involved is in custody and not injured. This is developing story. No other details are available. KRQE News 13 will update as more information becomes available.