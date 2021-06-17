Hobbs police officer back on duty after leg amputation, shares story

New Mexico News

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico police department is sharing the remarkable story of one of its officers who is back on duty after losing his leg. “We got out there as fast as we can, we found Zane on the side of the road, his motorcycle smashed all to bits,” Travis Jackson of the Hobbs Police Department said. “So I put the tourniquet on, Zane is such a cool guy, he said, ‘You gotta put it on tighter’ so I had to crank it down a little bit.”

Hobbs Police Officer Zane Wiseman was on his way home on his motorcycle two years ago, when a car plowed into him in an intersection. His leg was badly mangled and had to be amputated below the knee.

You might think that would be the end of an officer’s career, but not for Wiseman. “I said just take it off, and the doctor said, ‘We don’t want to make you feel like we’re rushing you into this,’ and I said ‘You’re not. You gave me my options, I heard what you said, you take it off, I’ll get back to work quicker,'” Wiseman said.

A New Mexico Junior College film class produced this short film about Wiseman’s inspirational journey. It can be viewed on the Hobbs Police Department Facebook page.

