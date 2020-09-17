NMSP: Missing juvenile believed to be with father

GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have issued a Missing Endangered Juvenile Advisory for 10-year-old Knyghtly Pena. NMSP reports Knyghtly was last seen at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at a residence on Tietjen Street in Grants.

It is unknown what she is wearing. Knyghtly is four-feet-tall, weighs about 70 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say she is believed to be in the company of her father, 40-year-old David Pena. David is six-feet-tall, 240-pounds, and has brown eyes and short black hair.

The pair may be driving to Albuquerque in vehicle, though the make and model of the vehicle is unknown. Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Knyghtly Pena is asked to call New Mexico State Police at 505-863-9353 or dial 911.

