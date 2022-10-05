BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have released more information in an officer-involved shooting involving the Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office and the Bernalillo Police Department. The shooting happened on October 3 in the area of 1039 Bosque Loop in Bernalillo.

According to NMSP, the Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office and the Bernalillo Police Department responded to a call from a homeowner that reported there was a man on her property who was armed with a rifle.

Police report 51-year-old Gary DeSanctis of Rio Rancho got into his truck and began to drive away as officers arrived. He then stopped the truck and officers gave him commands to get out of the truck.

DeSanctis got out of his truck holding the rifle. Officers say they ordered him to drop the rifle, but instead, he pointed it at them.

Both agencies opened fire, killing him. The homeowner later reported that DeSanctis told her he wanted law enforcement to kill him. Court records show just two days earlier, DeSanctis’s wife called the Rio Ranch Police Department to report her husband was missing after leaving for a walk without his wallet or phone. She also said he had been eating strangely. When an officer caught up to him walking along the road, the officer said DeSanctis lunged for his gun.

That officer tased and arrested DeSanctis. Court records show no other criminal history for DeSanctis in New Meixco.