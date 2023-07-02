TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police (NMSP) are investigating an officer-involved shooting. It involved the Taos Police Department (PD) and Taos Pueblo PD in the 200 block of Siler Road in Taos.

NMSP said around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Taos PD was called to the area for a trespassing report. An officer allegedly encountered Lance Aguilar, 26, and a woman, 29.

Aguilar shot an officer, NMSP reported. In response, a Taos Pueblo officer that had arrived fired their gun at least once.

A Taos PD officer shot their weapon and hit Aguilar when he was allegedly running across State Road 68. Aguilar died after being taken to the hospital.

The officer who was shot was treated and released with non-life-threatening injuries.

NMSP is investigating the incident.