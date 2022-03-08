SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe man was shot and killed on his way home from work on Monday. State police are trying to figure out what sparked the confrontation.

Friends of Christopher Vigil are devastated and dumbfounded. Monday just after 5 p.m. New Mexico State Police and sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a reported road rage incident on St. Michael’s Dr. near Cerrillos Rd.

Witnesses told police two men were driving west on St. Michaels Dr. when both stopped, exited their vehicles, and proceeded to fight. At one point the man now identified as Christopher Vigil was on top of and punching the other man identified as Karl Rougemont.

They say Rougemont then pulled out a gun, shooting five times, hitting and killing Vigil. Michael Sparks, a childhood friend of Vigil’s fought back tears as he described Chris. “He was a gentle giant, you know he would give you the shirt off his back for you, he would help you out no matter what. He was kind. He was respectful and polite. you know he was a good man,” Sparks said.

Vigil was an employee of the city of Santa Fe, and the city’s website also lists Karl Rougemont as a city employee working in the same department as Vigil. KRQE News 13 asked the city about both men being employees, they did not respond.

State police did confirm they are investigating to see if there is any prior connection or conflict between the two men. Rougemont is charged with murder and expected to be in court on Wednesday.