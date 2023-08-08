NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have launched phase two of its recruiting website, www.joinnmsp.com. NMSP says the goal of the website is to give the public a better look at different career paths available with the department.

The improved website gives people a look at all of the different career paths available, including non traditional law enforcement jobs. There is also information for current officers that shows what roles are available after an officer completes two years of service. To explore the new website, go to www.joinnmsp.com.