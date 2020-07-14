NMSP issues Missing Endangered Runaway Juvenile for missing 15-year-old

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police has issued a Missing Endangered Runaway Juvenile Advisory for 15-year-old Frankie Murphy III. NMSP reports Frankie was last seen on July 13, 2020 at 8 p.m. at 23700 Highway 64 in Tres Piedras, New Mexico.

He is described as six-feet-tall, 175-pounds, and has brown eyes and short black hair. Frankie was last seen wearing a black hoodie trimmed in gold, skinny jeans, a baseball cap, and was wearing brown boots.

NMSP reports Frankie Murphy III is missing and is believed to be in danger if he is not located. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call NMSP at 575-758-8878 option 1 or dial 911.