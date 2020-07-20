NMSP issues Missing Endangered Person Advisory for 24-year-old woman

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) -New Mexico State Police are asking for the public’s help locating 24-year-old Maxine M. Lucero of Llano, New Mexico. Lucero is five-feet, five-inches tall, weighs 163-pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

NMSP reports she was last seen on July 19, 2020, around 12:49 a.m. near 251 Llano De San Juan in Llano. Lucero has tattoos of stars behind her ears, a tattoo on her arm, and a tattoo of “Inez” near her left eye.

She also has black moles around her facial area. It is unknown what she was last seen wearing. NMSP states Lucero may possibly be in the company of 37-year-old Steve Tafoya of Llano.

He is five-feet, three-inches tall, weighs 175-pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. Tafoya has a scar underneath his right eye.

The whereabouts of Lucero and Tafoya are unknown. Maxine Lucero is missing and is believed to be in danger if she is not located. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Maxine Lucero is asked to contact the New Mexico State Police in Taos at 505-425-6771 option 1 or dial 911.