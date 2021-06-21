NMSP cancels Amber Alert for Pecos five-year-old after child located

PECOS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police has canceled an Amber Alert for five-year-old Juan Antonio Gallegos on Monday, June 21 after police say the child has been located and is safe.

The alert was initially issued around 7:12 a.m. on Monday after authorities reported the child was abducted from his home at the Casa De Herrera Trailer Park in Pecos, New Mexico around 4 a.m.

According to NMSP, Juan was abducted by his father, 39-year-old Johnny Joe Gallegos who has no custodial rights to Juan. Juan was last seen wearing a Mickey Mouse t-shirt with blue jeans and is about three-feet-tall, weighs about 37 pounds, and has blonde hair and gray eyes.

Johnny was reportedly accompanied by two unknown males when NMSP say he kicked in the door and abducted Juan. Johnny is said to be five-feet-eleven inches tall, weighs 165 pounds, and has hazel eyes and brown hair. He also has tattoos on his neck.

Authorities say there is no description of a vehicle involved and their method of travel and destination is unknown. Police say many details regarding this case are still unknown and are under investigation.

NMSP canceled the alert as of 8:54 a.m. on Monday after stating that Juan had been located and is safe. No other information has been provided.