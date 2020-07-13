NMSP issue Missing Person Runaway Advisory for Lemitar teen

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have issued a Missing Person Runaway Advisory for 15-year-old Sammy Galvan. Sammy is five-feet, seven-inches tall, weighs 180-pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

NMSP reports he was last seen on July 12, 2020, around 5:30 p.m. in Lemitar, New Mexico and was wearing a gray t-shirt, light blue shorts with stripes, white shoes, and was carrying a black backpack. Authorities say he is believed to be on foot and could be attempting to hitchhike to Belen or Roswell.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Sammy Galvan is asked to call the New Mexico State Police Socorro office at 575-835-0741 or 911.