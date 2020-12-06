NMSP involving officer-involved shooting closes I-25 in Socorro County

SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened on southbound I-25 in Socorro County on Saturday.

NMSP said in a tweet that officers involved in the shooting are okay and a suspect has been transported to a hospital for injuries. I-25 is currently closed in both directions at mile marker 150 with traffic being diverted to state road 1. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.