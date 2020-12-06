NMSP involving officer-involved shooting closes I-25 in Socorro County

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy

SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened on southbound I-25 in Socorro County on Saturday.

NMSP said in a tweet that officers involved in the shooting are okay and a suspect has been transported to a hospital for injuries. I-25 is currently closed in both directions at mile marker 150 with traffic being diverted to state road 1. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery