NMSP investigating Roswell city councilor caught taking down fence

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating after a Roswell city councilor was caught reopening a basketball court that’s supposed to stay closed during the pandemic.

Councilor Jacob Roebuck admitted to KRQE News 13 over the weekend, that he removed a temporary fence at Cahoon Park to give kids a place to play. But the fence was meant to block the entrance to the court during the pandemic. Roswell city council voted over the summer not to enforce the state health order leaving any citations up to NMSP. NMSP says they never cited Roebuck for this incident.

