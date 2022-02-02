NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Police is investigating a weather-related crash on I-40 near milepost 93 near Prewitt in McKinnley County. Both eastbound lanes of I-40 are shut down for investigation and vehicle removal. 

Traffic is being diverted off Interstate 40 at exit 53 and onto State Road 122. It is unknown if the drivers involved were injured.