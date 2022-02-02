NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Police is investigating a weather-related crash on I-40 near milepost 93 near Prewitt in McKinnley County. Both eastbound lanes of I-40 are shut down for investigation and vehicle removal.
Story continues below
- Crime: APD investigating overdose death of 14-year-old girl
- Money: Should I expect a smaller refund if I got child tax credit checks?
- New Mexico News Podcast: COVID intensifies backlog in New Mexico’s justice system
- Weather: Snow intensifying Wednesday morning and throughout day, conditions worsening
Traffic is being diverted off Interstate 40 at exit 53 and onto State Road 122. It is unknown if the drivers involved were injured.