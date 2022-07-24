NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a double fatal crash involving the Rail Runner train and a vehicle on Sunday morning. Trains will be suspended for the rest of the day. Officials say the crash occurred on NM-313 near milepost 15 by San Felipe Pueblo.

A spokesperson with Rio Metro said the one occupant in the vehicle did not survive the collision. The Rail Runner will send busses for those in Santa Fe and the involved train’s passengers. No other details have been released. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.