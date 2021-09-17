NMSP investigating fatal crash in Farmington

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police responded to a crash on US Highway 64 near Farmington on Thursday night. Police identified one of the passengers involved in the crash had sustained fatal injuries from the crash.
Story continues below:
- Business: San Mateo retail center getting revitalized with movie theater, restaurants
- Don’t Miss: City of Albuquerque opens affordable pet care clinic
- Education: Rio Rancho school board candidate defends email to parents
- Marijuana: High potency marijuana and possible impact on New Mexico teens
- KRQE en Espanol: KRQE en Espanol: Miercoles 16 de Septiembre 2021
A 52-year-old woman was driving a Nissan Sentra at a low speed along the highway, and a 32-year-old man rear-ended the woman’s car. One of the passengers in the Sentra, Susana Palacios-Valencia was injured and was pronounced dead by the Office of the Medical Investigator.
Another passenger in the Sentra was a 24-year-old who was uninjured. Both drivers in the crash sustained injuries, though their conditions are currently unknown. NMSP is still investigating the cause of the crash.