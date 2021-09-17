NMSP investigating fatal crash in Farmington

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police responded to a crash on US Highway 64 near Farmington on Thursday night. Police identified one of the passengers involved in the crash had sustained fatal injuries from the crash.

A 52-year-old woman was driving a Nissan Sentra at a low speed along the highway, and a 32-year-old man rear-ended the woman’s car. One of the passengers in the Sentra, Susana Palacios-Valencia was injured and was pronounced dead by the Office of the Medical Investigator.

Another passenger in the Sentra was a 24-year-old who was uninjured. Both drivers in the crash sustained injuries, though their conditions are currently unknown. NMSP is still investigating the cause of the crash.

