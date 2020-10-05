NMSP investigating fatal crash in Dona Ana County

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a crash, involving two vehicles, that occurred on Sept. 29 on Interstate 10, near milepost 159 south of Las Cruces. Police say a ten-year-old girl died as a result of the crash.

Police say the investigation indicated that a 2012 Buick passenger car driven by a 30-year-old El Paso man was traveling east on I-10 when it experienced a tire blowout. After the blowout, the Buick traveled in front of and was struck by, a 2000 Sterling Commercial Motor Vehicle pulling a trailer that was also eastbound on I-10.

According to an NMSP news release, the driver and two passengers in the Buick suffered injuries in the crash and were transported to the hospital. Police say their conditions are not known. Police say a third passenger in the Buick, a ten-year-old girl was airlifted from the scene; On Oct. 3 the ten-year-old girl died to her injuries in an El Paso hospital. The driver of the CMV, a 29-year-old New Mexico man was uninjured in the crash.

Police say alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this crash and seatbelts appear to have been properly used.