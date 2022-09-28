NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a crash east of Roswell that killed two people. They say just before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, officers were dispatched to the crash on US 380 and Red Bridge Rd.

According to police, a semi was headed westbound on US 380 when the driver missed his turn. The driver stopped on the shoulder and tried to back the semi onto Red Bridge Rd. Police say that’s when a car driven by 89-year-old Arlie Plunk Jr. hit the truck while driving eastbound. Plunk along with 83-year-old Billie J. Plunk who was also in the car were killed. The driver of the semi was not injured.