NMSP investigating deputy-involved shooting in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a shooting involving the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. It happened at Avenida Del Sur and Highway 14. NMSP says the deputies are okay and the suspect is injured.

Just before 4 p.m., deputies responded to a call about a person who walked into the Allsup’s on Highway 14 and appeared to be drunk. At some point, that person went outside and fired a gun. Deputies and SWAT team members negotiated with the person for two hours when shots were fired by a deputy. The suspect was injured and taken to the hospital.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office says the deputy involved will be placed on standard administrative leave.

