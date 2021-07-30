NMSP investigating crop duster plane crash outside Ft. Sumner

FORT SUMNER, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police say a crop duster crashed near Sumner Lake Friday morning. NMSP says the DeBaca County Sheriff’s Office located the plane near Red Canyon.

They say reports are that the plane was flying low and struck a windmill. The pilot was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. NMSP says the FAA has been notified of the crash. No other information was provided.