NMSP investigates Silver City Police Dept. officer-involved shooting

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police is investigating a Silver City Police Department officer-involved shooting that was reported late Wednesday night.

NMSP reports that a suspect is in custody and the officer is okay. As of 11:42 p.m. on Wednesday, police were reporting the southbound lanes of Hudson Street are closed from 14th St. to 12th St.

Pope St. and College Avenue are also closed. Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.