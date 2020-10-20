NMSP investigates officer-involved shooting in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office in Las Vegas Tuesday afternoon.

NMSP says the suspect has barricaded inside a residence and it is unknown if the suspect is injured but deputies are okay. This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will provide updates as soon as they become available.

