SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KRQE)- New Mexico State Police have closed Pete Domenici Blvd in Santa Teresa following a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on Tuesday.

NMSP report that Pete Domenici Blvd is closed from McNutt Rd to Russell Blvd as authorities investigate. The street is expected to be closed for a few hours.

