NMSP investigates fatal crash in Santa Fe County

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a crash involving two vehicles that took place around 11:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30. Police say the crash happened on New Mexico Highway 14 near milepost 19 south of Madrid.

NMSP report that an initial investigation indicates that a 2009 Dodge pickup was traveling south on New Mexico 14 and a 1999 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling north. Authorities report the 17-year-old male driver of the Dodge made a left turn on New Mexico 14, crossing over the northbound lanes.

Police state that the Dodge was struck on the front passenger side by the motorcycle which was driven by 32-year-old Kevin Ray Forsberg of Albuquerque. Forsberg sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge was uninjured. NMSP reports the crash remains under investigation with the help of the NMSP Crash Reconstruction Team and Aerial Drone Unit. No other information is available at this time.

