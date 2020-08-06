NMSP investigates double homicide in Rio Arriba County

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:
nmsp surge 2019_1558666775980.jpg.jpg

TRES PIEDRAS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a double homicide after two people were found dead in their home last week. NMSP says Nathan Faccio and Nirvana Sisneros were found dead in their home near Tres Piedras. NMSP says officers do have a person of interest but no arrests have been made at this time.

NMSP says anyone with information concerning these crimes is asked to call the New Mexico State Police District Seven Office at 505-753-2277 and ask to speak with the case agent or the investigations bureau supervisor.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss